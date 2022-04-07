RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,534.20

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,534.20 ($33.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,534.76 ($33.24). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($32.79), with a volume of 289,553 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,534.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,607.66. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $17.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

