Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.04. Bank7 has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $27.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank7 by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

