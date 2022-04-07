StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BLPH opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.54.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

