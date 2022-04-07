BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

