Zacks Investment Research Lowers AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.78.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 8.18 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

