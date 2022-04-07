Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.74) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 623 ($8.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.92) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.25 ($6.98).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 518.60 ($6.80) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 518.90 ($6.81). The stock has a market cap of £68.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 455.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 399.33.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

