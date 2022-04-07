Citigroup Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

C opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

