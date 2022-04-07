Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Danske cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

