Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) to Hold

GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. GMO Internet has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $33.61.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

