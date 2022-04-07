UBS Group Increases Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target to €1,324.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from €1,312.00 ($1,441.76) to €1,324.00 ($1,454.95) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HESAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $966.62.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of HESAY opened at $140.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.36. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $112.87 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.