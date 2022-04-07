MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) PT Lowered to C$0.20 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

