Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 329

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LGGNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.75.

LGGNY stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

