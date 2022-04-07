UBS Group Trims Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Target Price to GBX 1,800

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.59) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.92) to GBX 2,320 ($30.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,019.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $50.80 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

