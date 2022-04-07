Vaccitech (VACC) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vaccitech to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccitech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccitech -7,489.73% -25.01% -17.97% Vaccitech Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

This table compares Vaccitech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccitech $270,000.00 -$51.36 million -1.70 Vaccitech Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.89

Vaccitech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vaccitech. Vaccitech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vaccitech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccitech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaccitech Competitors 5992 20484 42897 852 2.55

Vaccitech presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 367.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.57%. Given Vaccitech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaccitech is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Vaccitech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaccitech peers beat Vaccitech on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vaccitech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. The company's prophylactic programs include VTP-400 for the prevention of herpes zoster or shingles; and VTP-500 for the prevention of Middle East respiratory syndrome. In addition, it is developing a COVID-19 vaccine with the University of Oxford, which is approved for use in various territories and licensed worldwide to AstraZeneca through Oxford University Innovation. Vaccitech plc was formerly known as Vaccitech Rx Limited and changed its name to Vaccitech plc on March 31, 2021. Vaccitech plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom.

