Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) & Viad (NYSE:VVI) Critical Comparison

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.52 -$2.34 million N/A N/A Viad $507.34 million 1.42 -$92.65 million ($5.16) -6.79

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A Viad -18.26% -73.12% -8.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Viad has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Viad.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Viad on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

