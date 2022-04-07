Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.18). BioLife Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $924.41 million, a P/E ratio of -104.57 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $332,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,848 shares of company stock worth $3,327,354. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

