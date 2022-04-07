RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €45.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($70.33) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

RWEOY opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.74.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

