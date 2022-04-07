Morgan Stanley Lowers Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.50.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

