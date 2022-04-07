M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.96) price objective (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

