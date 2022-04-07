National Bank Financial Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$26.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSIXF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeWorks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSIXF opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. LifeWorks has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

