Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.75 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

