Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.75 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $135.24 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
