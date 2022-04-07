Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.74

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.74 and traded as low as $23.58. Saputo shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAPIF. CIBC dropped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

