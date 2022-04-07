GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.05. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 142,762 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 88,477 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 272,931 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 243,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

