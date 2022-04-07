Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.10 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,757,755 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 24.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11. The firm has a market cap of £91.71 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.10.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,344.26).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

