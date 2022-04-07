Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.92

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.92 and traded as low as C$30.87. Tecsys shares last traded at C$31.50, with a volume of 24,091 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock has a market cap of C$458.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10.

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$35.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.