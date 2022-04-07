Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.92

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.92 and traded as low as C$30.87. Tecsys shares last traded at C$31.50, with a volume of 24,091 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57. The stock has a market cap of C$458.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10.
About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
