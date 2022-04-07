Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.15. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1,641 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Nortech Systems ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 6.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.11% of Nortech Systems worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

