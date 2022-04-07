Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $11.77. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 19,609 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:NECB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,248 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 446.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

