Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.19

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $142.19 and traded as high as $156.11. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $154.03, with a volume of 6,934 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.19.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.