Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.11

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.11 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.97). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.94), with a volume of 51,166 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £71.57 million and a PE ratio of -123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.11.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

