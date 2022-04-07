AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.52.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
