AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

