Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFIB. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.66. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

