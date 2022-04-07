AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

