$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will announce $76.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the highest is $76.90 million. Culp reported sales of $79.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $314.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.10 million to $314.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $324.36 million, with estimates ranging from $323.10 million to $325.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Culp has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market cap of $95.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Culp by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Culp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.