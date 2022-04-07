Reviewing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% Alvopetro Energy 18.91% 11.66% 8.38%

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 2.07 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -42.90 Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 4.28 $6.61 million $0.17 26.40

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Crescent Energy pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alvopetro Energy pays out 191.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

