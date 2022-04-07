Critical Comparison: VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS) versus Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

VG Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VGLS – Get Rating) and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Avidity Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Avidity Biosciences -1,265.38% -35.57% -32.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VG Life Sciences and Avidity Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VG Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidity Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avidity Biosciences has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 148.00%. Given Avidity Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avidity Biosciences is more favorable than VG Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Avidity Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VG Life Sciences and Avidity Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VG Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avidity Biosciences $9.33 million 102.37 -$118.01 million ($2.84) -7.04

VG Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avidity Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

VG Life Sciences has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats VG Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VG Life Sciences (Get Rating)

VG Life Sciences Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation. The company also provides metabolic disruption technology (MDT) compounds impede tumor cells that sensitize cancer cells to treatment by disrupting the metabolic strategies those cells use to survive; and Hydroxychloroquine, a MDT compound that can be used in combination with other cancer drugs for treating drug-resistant cancers. In addition, it offers targeted peptide technology (TPT), a technology that eliminates the subpopulation of pro-inflammatory immune cells and presents a possible treatment for autoimmune and infectious diseases. VG Life Sciences Inc. was formerly known as Viral Genetics Inc. and changed its name to VG Life Sciences Inc. in November 2012. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Barbara, California. VG Life Sciences Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Feelux Co., Ltd.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases. In addition, it develops muscle programs, which focuses on the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, muscle atrophy, and Pompe diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in La Jolla, California.

