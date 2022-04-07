Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.10 million and the lowest is $149.80 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $626.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $639.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $644.61 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,902,000 after buying an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,898,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,505,000 after buying an additional 218,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Heartland Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

