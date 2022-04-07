Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.