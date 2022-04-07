UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $185.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $171.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average of $162.36. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 72,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

