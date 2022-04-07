Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.25) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.
DARK has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 473 ($6.20) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 418 ($5.48) on Tuesday. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003 ($13.15). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 420.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
