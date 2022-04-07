Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 630 ($8.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.99).

LON BLND opened at GBX 529.60 ($6.95) on Tuesday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 524.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 71.57.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.02), for a total transaction of £10,127.55 ($13,282.03). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,792.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,628 shares of company stock worth $867,406 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

