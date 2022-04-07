Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.