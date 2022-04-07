Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, April 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 488 ($6.40).

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 390 ($5.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.90). The company has a market cap of £545.44 million and a PE ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.63.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

