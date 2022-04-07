Investors Purchase Large Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after purchasing an additional 389,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

