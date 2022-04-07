Investors Buy Large Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

