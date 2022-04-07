Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.31) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.61) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,568.89 ($46.81).

AAL opened at GBX 4,050 ($53.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,711.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,194.75. The company has a market cap of £54.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($54.31).

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($51.40), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,140,339.67).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

