Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRATF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Traton alerts:

TRATF stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Traton has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.