PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 700 ($9.18) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.97) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 648 ($8.50).

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 462.80 ($6.07) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 605.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 691 ($9.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In other PageGroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £453,791.71 ($595,136.67). Also, insider Ben Stevens purchased 5,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 458 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($34,525.69).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

