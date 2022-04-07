Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 260 ($3.41). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.63 ($3.68).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 176.30 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £946.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 175.10 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 281.75 ($3.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 197.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.20.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,304.72 ($130,235.70).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

