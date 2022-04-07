LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.81).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 275.20 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 214.80 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

