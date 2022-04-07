Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XBC. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.94.

TSE:XBC opened at C$2.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

